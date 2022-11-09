A Penn Township man was arrested on Nov. 7 for 31 sex-related charges, including abuse of 4 minors from 2007 to 2021, police said.

Daniel Earl Edwards, 53, has been charged with 27 felonies related to the sexual abuse of children and 8 counts of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, police said.

On June 17, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department began investigating Edwards. The first victim said Edwards sexual assaulted her in the summer of 2011, when she was under 13 years old, at his residence. The second victim said Edwards sexual assaulted her from 2016 to 2021, when she was 7 through 12 years old, at his residence and in his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

On August 10, the police discovered two more victims who reported being sexually assaulted by Edwards in a similar way, the criminal complaint said.

Edwards was arrested on Nov. 7 and posted the $225,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is Nov. 22 at 1 p.m., police said.