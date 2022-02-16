A Penn Township man filmed himself raping and assaulting four different children, according to state police.

Anthony Tyler Fox, 24, filmed the videos at his home in the 3000 block of Sensei Drive and other locations across Lancaster County between July 2021 and mid-January, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police seized more than 500 images and videos depicting child pornography from Fox’s Google account and electronics belonging to him during a search of his home and a second residence in the 300 block of Fairview Road in Providence Township the morning of Jan. 20.

Investigators were able to directly identify Fox in some of the videos by recognizing tattoos on his hand and a cast on his left arm he wore for several months following a car crash. Fox’s face can also be seen in some of the videos, police said.

Fox told investigators in January that he used a special web browser to search for and upload child pornography on the dark web, but claimed he was “not really” aroused by the material, police said. Investigators spoke with Fox in Lancaster County Prison, where he has been incarcerated since Jan. 13 after pleading guilty to a DUI.

Police began looking into Fox after receiving multiple cybertips that child pornography and images depicting child abuse had been found on a phone and laptop connected to his Google account.

When confronted about the files found on his phone and laptop, Fox told police “I don’t wanna go away forever,” according to the affidavit.

Fox was charged Tuesday with 20 felonies and two misdemeanors, including four counts of rape of a child.

An attorney was not listed for Fox in court documents.

Judge Adam Witkonis set Fox’s bail at $750,000 during a preliminary arraignment Wednesday. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

Fox will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Edward Tobin on March 1.

Court records show Fox has previously pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor assault charges since 2017, most recently in 2020, when he was sentenced to up to 23 months of confinement.