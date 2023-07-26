Penn Township, one of several Lancaster County municipalities that formed a new regional emergency services authority earlier this year, has withdrawn from that partnership to contract with Penn State Health Life Lion.

Township supervisors Monday voted to withdraw from the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County, which eight northern and western municipalities formed in an attempt to build a fiscally sustainable model for providing emergency medical services in the region.

Penn Township had initially opposed joining the regional partnership, then signed on to the deal in February, then withdrew earlier this week to contract with Penn State Health, which opened the Lancaster Medical Center hospital in East Hempfield Township in October. The contract will begin in January.

The Municipal Emergency Services Authority, or MESA, is a successor of sorts to Northwest EMS. The 12 municipalities served by Northwest and Northwest officials began exploring funding options a couple years ago in response to estimates that Northwest was facing insolvency within several years.

Ultimately, eight of the 12 agreed to join — Conoy, East Donegal, Elizabeth, Mount Joy, Penn and West Donegal townships and Elizabethtown and Marietta boroughs.

Voting against were Clay, Conewago (in Dauphin County) and Rapho townships and Manheim Borough.

That meant, by January 2024, those who opted against joining MESA would have to find an EMS provider, as required by state law.

Manheim and Rapho contacted Penn State Health more than a year ago to see what it might be able to provide if they opted not to join the authority, Scott Buchle, prehospital services director for Life Lion, said Wednesday.

Life Lion, which also has a location in Hershey, Dauphin County, already serves part of Rapho, and on July 20, officials decided to go with it as the provider for the entire township starting in January. On Tuesday night, Manheim voted to go with Life Lion as well.

Life Lion makes inroads

Penn Township Manager Mark Hiester said Tuesday that supervisors felt MESA was more complicated.

MESA hasn’t adopted a fee structure, but officials are eyeing a price similar to what Northwest EMS charges — about $75 per household per year.

Life Lion proposed to Manheim, Penn and Rapho a $5 per person charge for the first three years, then $7 per person the remaining two years.

Hiester credited those involved in MESA with trying to do something creative and local.

Debra Dupler, MESA’s chair, said in a statement Tuesday that “Penn’s decision is unfortunate. However, our focus at MESA remains on preparing to operate a local solution to the local EMS crisis for the long-term. Together, the remaining municipalities that formed MESA will benefit from a sustainable community-led EMS organization in which residents will always have a voice.”

Buchle said it does not contact municipalities.

“We were always led to believe Penn wanted to keep all their options open,” Buchle said. “All of the expansion that Penn State Life Lion has done in the past eight years has been in response to requests or inquiries from municipalities or EMS agencies.”

Two years ago, Life Lion bought Susquehanna Valley EMS, which operates out of Manheim Township, just north of Lancaster. That acquisition — and now agreeing to serve Manheim Borough, Penn and Rapho — gives it potential patients for its new hospital.

However, by law, ambulances must in most cases take patients to their hospital of choice.

Asked if Life Lion is in talks with any other municipalities or EMS providers in Lancaster County, Buchle said, “At the moment, there’s really nothing active.”

Buchle said all EMS agencies end up relying on one another because they provide mutual aid.

“The big message we want to get across … We’re not out poaching anybody,” he said.

Collectively, with the addition of Manheim Borough, Penn and Rapho, Life Lion serves 63 municipalities in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Last year, Life Lion responded to 57,000 calls to 911.