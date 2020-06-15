Penn State will resume in-person instruction in the fall, the university announced Sunday night.

The fall semester will begin as originally scheduled on Aug. 24, but classes and activities will shift online after Thanksgiving for the remainder of the semester.

"The Penn State experience may look somewhat different this fall, but I am very much looking forward to seeing our campuses busy with students, faculty and staff once again," university President Eric J. Barron said in a statement.

Student and employees will return in phases this summer, and the university will have protective health measures — such as mask-wearing, social distancing and flexible schedules — in place.

Those measures, Penn State said, will be in line with the Pennsylvania Department of Education guidelines for reopening as well as county, state and local coronavirus data.

For example, courses with more than 250 students will be delivered online, and remote options will be implemented for at-risk students.

Penn State is hosting two virtual town hall meetings on June 22 regarding its reopening — one for students and families at 3:30 p.m. and another for faculty and staff at 2 p.m. Both events can be watched live online at liveevents.psu.edu.

Students and families can submit questions anonymously here. Faculty and staff can submit questions here.