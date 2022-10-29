Things were going well for the Penn State University team on the semifinals episode of the "Capital One College Bowl" quiz competition that aired Friday night, Oct. 28.

The team that included 2019 Hempfield High School graduate Ryan Zhang, of Lancaster, was ahead of the University of Georgia team 160 to 130 after two rounds of answering questions on a wide range of topics.

Penn State had made it through three previous rounds of competition as one of 12 teams that started out the "College Bowl" season in September.

Helping to put Penn State in the lead, Zhang knew his theater history, conveying the correct titles of contemporary classic plays "Death of a Salesman" and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" to team captain Emma Foley of Wilmington, Delaware (Levi Showalter of Millmont, Union County, was the third member of the Penn State team).

But in the final, timed lightning round of the episode, Penn State couldn't answer as many questions as the Georgia team and failed to advance to the final round of competition.

While they missed out on the championship trophy and the top scholarship prize, Zhang and his teammates each went home with $20,000 in scholarship money.

The Georgia team went on to win the championship against Columbia University in the second hour of Friday night's show. Friday night's episodes are the final two of the second season of the revived "College Bowl" series, hosted by former quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother, Cooper.

Zhang, a Penn State junior majoring in mathematics and physics, was a member of the state championship Hempfield Quiz Bowl team his senior year. He was also a middle school quiz champ, as a member of the 2015 Centerville Middle School Quiz Bowl team that won the Lancaster-Lebanon Middle School Quiz Bowl Tournament.