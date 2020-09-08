Penn State College of Nursing is requiring 144 students to quarantine after six tested positive for COVID-19.

Penn State College of Medicine provided the information in an emailed statement Tuesday, saying the entire nursing student cohort is quarantined in their housing — the majority on its campus in Hershey — for at least 10 days starting Sept. 4.

Those who tested positive had recently come to the Hershey campus for clinical rotations which had not yet started, it said, "so contact with any patients has been extremely limited."

"Because of how quickly this virus spreads, and how many people can be asymptomatic carriers, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution, and to minimize further spread to students or patients," the statement said.

The students will be tested for COVID-19, it said, and the results will determine if further quarantine is needed.