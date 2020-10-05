An ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Penn State University’s main campus in State College continued to give rural Centre County the state’s highest per-capita rate of new coronavirus cases over the past week, even as the rate declined.

Centre County recorded 493 new cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, or 304 new cases per 100,000 population. That was down from 440 per 100,000 the week before, but was still five times the statewide average of 58 new cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.

By comparison, Lancaster County logged a rate of new cases that was only slightly above the state average and ranked it 19th among the state’s 67 counties. Its bordering counties likewise had rates relatively close to the state average. Rates ranged from 81 per 100,000 in Lebanon to 52 per 100,000 in Chester.

Lancaster logged 331 new cases in the past week, for a rate of 60 per 100,000 population. The county’s rate was little changed from 59 in the previous seven days, but was a bit higher than the 44 and 47 it recorded in the two weeks prior to that.

Centre County has led the state in the per-capita rate of new cases since early September, and had 638 active cases as of Oct. 1.

According to the latest update on Penn State’s website, the University Park campus in State College recorded 297 new cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. That was down substantially from its peak of 691 from Sept. 18-24. But because it is a large school in a relatively small county, Penn State’s outbreak has a big impact on Centre County’s overall statistics.

The county with the second-highest rate of new cases over the past week was rural Montour County, and its high rate resulted largely from an outbreak at Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation, which reported 110 active COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at its Danville facility as of Sunday.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest per-capita rates of new coronavirus cases for the seven-day period of Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, and how that rate compares with the previous seven days. Rates are new cases per 100,000 population.

Seven of the top-10 counties saw increases from the prior week, and three saw decreases.

1) Centre: 304 (down from 440)

2) Montour: 230 (up from 55)

3) Union: 207 (up from 36)

4) Snyder: 201 (up from 121)

5) Bradford: 139 (up from 45)

6) Northumberland: 116 (down from 167)

7) Columbia: 108 (up from 46)

8) Huntingdon: 93 (up from 17)

9) Indiana: 88 (down from 89)

10) Blair: 87 (up from 82)