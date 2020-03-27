Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has reported its first fatality associated with COVID-19.

The patient died Friday, March 27 and was in a “high-risk category” for the novel coronavirus, according to a news release.

No other information about the patient will be released, the news release stated, citing federal health privacy laws and respect for the deceased person’s family.

As of Friday evening, Hershey Medical Center is treating nine inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and three patients suspected of having the virus.

The patients are being treated in isolation by specially-trained medical teams, the hospital stated.

