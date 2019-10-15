Penn State Health is planning another big expansion, this time via transfer of a health system that includes Holy Spirit Hospital in Cumberland County.

Geisinger, a large health system based in Danville that has owned Holy Spirit Health System since 2014, has signed a letter of intent to transfer ownership of Holy Spirit to Penn State Health, according to the organizations. They did not provide financial details of the deal.

The planned transfer includes the hospital's affiliated outpatient practices and urgent care centers, as well as the Ortenzio Heart Center and West Shore EMS in the Holy Spirit market, and the organizations said they expect to complete the transaction by the end of June 2020, pending regulatory approvals.

According to a news release, since 2014 Geisinger has invested more than $120 million at Holy Spirit, recruited nearly 100 new providers, and added or expanded services including trauma, stroke and diabetes care.

Penn State Health chief executive officer Steve Massini said it will honor Holy Spirit’s Catholic tradition and sponsorship by the Sisters of Christian Charity, “just as we have done in Berks County following the addition of St. Joseph Regional Health Network into our organization in 2015.”

Ownership of Holy Spirit Hospital would not affect Penn State Health’s plans to open a 108-bed hospital that is now under construction in Cumberland County, according to the organization.

Penn State Health is also planning to build a hospital in Lancaster County, and in the last few years has added a lot of local doctors to its payroll and opened a large outpatient and specialty center at Lime Spring Square. It also has a strategic partnership with Highmark, a leading insurer in the region.

Penn State Health's flagship hospital, Hershey Medical Center, merged with Geisinger in 1997, but that relationship was dissolved two years later after financial difficulties and differences over how the conglomerate should be run.