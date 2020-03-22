Penn State Health Medical Group is consolidating a number of its physician practices across the region and plans to close others until further notice due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the group announced Sunday.

The changes are due to a significant number of patients canceling regular check-ups and other scheduled appointments, the medical group said.

"This decrease in patient volume, combined with a desire to preserve medical supplies for an anticipated increase in patients with respiratory symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, are among the reasons for the temporary consolidations," the medical group said.

Patients affected will be contacted and directed to other practices, Penn State Health said.

Physicians and staff at closed or consolidated sites are being relocated to open locations.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Some physicians will be serving to provide remote consultation for patients with respiratory and other symptoms through the Penn State Health OnDemand telehealth platform.

Details on clinic closures can be found on Penn State Health’s website through the Find a Location section.