Penn State Health, citing an uptick in COVID-19 patients across its health system, has revised its visitation and mask guidelines for patients who do not have COVID-19.

Beginning today, adult patients may have one family member or support person visit them each day, while pediatric patients may have two.

Anyone entering any of the health system’s facilities are required to wear medical-grade surgical, N95 or KN95 masks while following social distance guidelines. Masks will be provided to patients and visitors who need them upon arrival.

The policy changes apply to inpatient and outpatient surgery, as well as outpatient clinic and procedural areas and emergency departments, according to the health system.

Anyone entering any of the health system’s facilities are screened for COVID-19, and anyone with symptoms are not permitted to enter.

The health system’s revised visitation and mask policies can be read at https://bit.ly/3zUec4j.

Penn State Health serves patients and communities in 29 counties, according to its website. It has 12 locations in Lancaster County, where it plans to open a new 341,000-square-foot hospital in East Hempfield Township later this year.