Growing up in her parents’ home in Washington, D.C., along with three siblings, Deborah Addo learned to be competitive and stay ahead of the game at an early age.

“I grew up with three brothers, so I had to be competitive. It was required,” Addo said. "I felt like I was always in the ‘I can do it and I'll go toe to toe if I have to' mentality. I think that's something that shaped my background and some of the things I wanted to do later on,’’ she said.

The president and chief operating officer for Penn State Health, Addo will present the keynote address during the 100th anniversary Freedom Fund Gala of the NAACP Lancaster Branch Sept. 21 at the Holiday Inn Lancaster at 26 E. Chestnut St. In downtown Lancaster. The event is sold out.

Addo said she will speak about her work at Penn State Health, some of the things the NAACP has accomplished, her journey to Lancaster County, her personal story, and how it all blends together.

“My father is from Ghana and my mother is from South Carolina. So, I always like to say that I'm truly an African American. It’s all important to me. We’ve come this far by faith,” Addo said.

A Lititz resident, Addo has more than 30 years of leadership experience in health care operations and management. In her role as president and chief operating officer, Addo oversees the health care system's hospitals, clinical service lines and acute care facilities.

Addo, 62, previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Penn State Health, as well as interim president of the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

While reminiscing about her past and the things that helped shape her life journey, Addo spoke of how an incident that occurred at the start of her freshman year at Georgetown University, when Addo was just moving into the college dormitory, strengthened her resolve to be seen and heard.

“The day we showed up, it was clear to me that my future roommate didn’t know that I was Black. I was there with my mom and when my roommate and her mom walked into the room, her mother said, ‘I can’t have my daughter stay in a room with a Black person’,” Addo said.

“I remember thinking about what had just happened and at that moment I told myself I would make sure that everything I did positioned me to be ‘in the room’ so no one would ever ask me to leave the room,” she said.

Addo believes that organizations' boardrooms should reflect the communities they serve.

“For me, it’s always been more than just the job that I do. It’s also the position that I hold that allows other people to see the possibilities, because when they see you, it instills and inspires something in them,” she said.

The NAACP, Addo also said, has opened doors for many people.

“But I also think what we need to make sure that those doors stay open to allow people to be in their rightful place,” she said.

Addo has been named by medical industry trade magazine Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the “50 Great African American Leaders in Healthcare to Know.” Her areas of expertise include financial and lean management, organization reengineering, strategic planning, physician engagement and population health. Lean management is based on a set of operating philosophies and methods that promote maximum value for patients by reducing waste and waits, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Addo earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., and a master's degree in public health from Walden University. She is also a licensed minister ordained through the Church of God.

“I feel blessed to be able to blend the work that I do with the passion and the calling that I have and just knowing that I can be a vehicle for healing, whether it’s physical, spiritual or mental. I just feel like I’ve got a trifecta going on in my life,” Addo said.