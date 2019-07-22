Penn State Health is planning to construct a hospital in Lancaster County near Route 283 in East Hempfield Township, it announced this morning.
"The new hospital will feature all private inpatient beds, an emergency department, physician offices, various specialty inpatient services, an imaging lab and complete medical and surgical capabilities," the system said.
The system said it expects construction of the hospital to start in 2020, "pending completion of all necessary approvals and continuing dialogue with community and township leaders."
The hospital system did not immediately disclose the size or cost of the hospital, the number of jobs it would create or when it would open. But it has estimated the cost of a 108-bed hospital it is currently building in Cumberland County at $200 million.
The site developer has informed township officials that the facility would have 120 to 130 beds.
The proposed 30-acre site is at the northwest corner of State Road and Harrisburg Pike.
"I think it’s an excellent idea. It’s in a very good location in terms of (minimizing the traffic) impact on the township," township manager Cindy Schweitzer said.
No plans have been submitted to the township.
Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini said the proposed hospital fits its growth strategy.
“We are committed to building a regional health network across central Pennsylvania that gives our patients a full range of care right in their neighborhoods,” he said in a prepared statement.
“This new acute care facility is another step toward delivering on our promise to ensure the communities we serve are within 10 minutes of our primary care providers, 20 minutes of our specialty care and 30 minutes of our acute care.”
The future hospital site was rezoned in April by the township supervisors at the request of a Lancaster-based developer.
The designation was changed from agricultural holding to campus, a zoning that permits hospitals.
At the time, the developer, Oak Tree Development, said it had yet to determine how it would use the property.
However, rumors already were swirling in the medical community that Penn State Health was eyeing it for a hospital.
The proposed hospital would be the fourth one in Lancaster County, joining Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Penn State Health is best known for its Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County, adjoined by Penn State Children's Hospital. The system includes Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Hummelstown, which it owns jointly with Select Medical, and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.