Patients at two Penn State Health walk-in clinics in Lancaster County can now schedule appointments online.

People can visit pennstatehealth.org/checkin to schedule appointments using the service InQuicker, the health system announced Wednesday. Online appointment scheduling is available at Penn State Health Lime Spring Outpatient Center in East Hempfield Township and Penn State Health Children’s Lancaster Pediatric Center in Manheim Township. It’s also available at Penn State Health Exeter Outpatient Center, a walk-in clinic in Exeter Township, Pennsylvania, and Penn State Health urgent care clinics in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Maidencreek Township, Muhlenberg and Strausstown, Pennsylvania.

“This process allows patients to remain in the comfort of their home until their estimated time for treatment,” Penn State Health said in a news release. “Providers are able to better prepare space, staff and supplies ahead of time, as well.”

Walk-in clinics treat patients for minor injuries and illnesses like cuts, minor burns, sprains, joint pain and upper respiratory infections. They don’t provide routine health maintenance services like physical exams or prescription refills.

The check-in tool is designed to filter certain symptom keywords that may indicate a life-threatening or debilitating medical condition. The system will prompt people who indicate having such symptoms to call 911 or go immediately to the nearest hospital emergency room.