The hospital to be built near Route 283 will be called Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, with groundbreaking in the coming weeks and completion expected in summer 2022.

Penn State Health released the news Monday, saying the hospital to be built along State Road and Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township received final approval from its board of directors last week.

It also announced details that hadn't previously been finalized: That the hospital will be five stories high and encompass 341,000 square feet, with 129 beds and a helicopter pad.

Other questions remain to be answered. The system has said the hospital will have an emergency department, imaging lab, and complete medical and surgical capabilities.

It has not specified which specialty inpatient services it plans to offer, or which outpatient services will be offered at an attached medical office building.

The system said the project will create hundreds of well-paying jobs, both during construction and once it's operational, but said it didn't have a specific number of expected employees to share yet.

It also said the hospital "will feature an open medical staff, with a plan to develop collaborative programs between independent community providers and Penn State Health physicians."

It will be the Hershey-based system's first hospital in Lancaster County, and first overall. There are three other general hospitals in the county, each part of a different nonprofit system:

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, with up to 632 beds

UPMC Lititz, with up to 148 beds

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, with up to 141 beds.

A statement from Penn State Health said the hospital "will give residents of Lancaster and York counties enhanced access to Penn State Health’s expertise and specialty services without having to make the drive to Hershey" and is a way the system and its strategic partner Highmark are building a broader community network.

