With its fall opening only a few months away, Penn State Health announced Tuesday that construction of its 341,000-square-foot hospital in East Hempfield Township is complete.

Work now turns to equipping the facility and recruiting its staff.

The health system previously said it was spending $375 million to develop the six-story, 132-bed hospital and adjoining 60,000-square-foot medical office building, which are scheduled to open in the fall, although a specific date has not been announced.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, located at 2160 State Road just off Harrisburg Pike, will employ nearly 1,000 people, according to a news release from the health system.

More than 90 job listings for the East Hempfield Township facility including patient greeters and transporters, electricians, pharmacy technicians and registered nurses were posted at pennstatehealth.org/careers Tuesday afternoon.

The health system said it’s developing the facility to improve access to health care for residents of Lancaster, southern Lebanon and eastern York counties. It partnered with Oak Tree Development Group, Barton Malow Alexander and HKS Architects on the project, which was initially scheduled to be completed this summer but was pushed back because of COVID-19-related delays.

Penn State Health arrived in Lancaster County in 2017 by purchasing Physicians’ Alliance Ltd., the county’s largest group of independent physicians. It next opened the Line Spring Outpatient Center off Rohrerstown Road in 2019 and acquired Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services in 2021.

The health system opened Lancaster Pediatric Center to patients June 24. It spent $11 million renovating the former 47,000-square-foot Toys R Us at 1430 Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township just off Route 30.