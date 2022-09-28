Hundreds of employees of the new, $375 million, 132-bed Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center attended a lively ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for the East Hempfield Township hospital where they will begin seeing patients at 7 a.m. Monday.

In addition to many of the 590 people who already have jobs at the new hospital, the midday ceremony that culminated with the cutting of a massive ribbon strung along the front entrance was attended by local elected officials, Penn State Health executives and representatives from local business and economic groups.

Dr. Ala Stanford, a Penn State graduate who is currently a regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was also in attendance and led one of several “We Are … Penn State!” chants that broke out during the event.

In his remarks, Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health, lauded the staff members hired to work at the hospital, telling them they are “the heart of this hospital.”

“I hope that you see Lancaster Medical Center as I do: as a bold new chapter in medicine and an expansion of Penn State Health’s legacy for caring for our community,” Massini said.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center is the largest project in Lancaster County for the university-based health system, which in June opened Penn State Health Children’s Pediatric Center at a former Toys ‘R Us at 1430 Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township.

The six-story hospital at 2160 State Road will offer primary, specialty and acute care that is meant to complement – not replace -- the more advanced services offered at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the health system’s academic hub.

“This beautiful state-of-the-art community hospital underscores Penn State Health’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to high quality primary and specialty care services close to home,” Joe Frank, president of the east region for Penn State Health, told a crowd that gathered under and around two white tents set up in the front parking lot.

When it opens Monday morning, Lancaster Medical Center will have fully staffed and operational emergency departments and general hospital services, but will not open with the full range of services that will eventually be offered, such as cardiac surgery.

As departments are built out over the coming months, more employees will be added until there will be around 1,000 workers, according to Claire Mooney, the hospital’s chief operating officer.

Mike Reihart, the hospital’s director of emergency services, said the emergency department will be fully staffed on day one, and even has a waiting list of people who want to work there.

“It’s just an extreme blessing to be here to see this beautiful facility and realize that we’re going to really transform the delivery of health care in Lancaster County,” Reihart said while leading members of the media on a tour of the building. “Everything, as you can see, shows an attention to detail.”