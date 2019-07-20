Penn State University will freeze tuition for resident undergraduates for the second consecutive year amid a 2% bump in state funding and increases to costs of room and board.

The university’s board of trustees approved the freeze Thursday, following in the footsteps of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and Temple University, which approved freezes last week.

The Penn State tuition rate for full-time, lower-division, resident undergraduates living at University Park will remain at $8,708 per semester, according to a press release from the university.

Room-and-board costs for students living in a double room with a mid-level meal plan will increase by 2.6 percent to $5,676 per semester — a change approved by the board in February.

Tuition rates for nonresident students (from outside Pennsylvania) will increase by $330 per semester, a 1.9 percent increase.

In June, state lawmakers approved a 2% funding increase to Penn State, Temple, Lincoln and the University of Pittsburgh, its four state-related universities.

While Penn State and Temple have chosen to freeze tuition, the University of Pittsburgh will increase tuition by 2.7% for in-state students and 5% for out-of-state students. It is unclear whether Lincoln will raise tuition for the 2019-20 academic year.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.