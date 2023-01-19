Penn State Extension is launching a weight management webinar in time to help support those New Year's resolutions.

There will be a virtual webinar for weight management Jan. 24 at 1 p.m.

The webinar is part of the "Let's Cook at Home" series of cooking classes, according to a press release from Penn State Extension. The webinar will go over how to make healthy meals to help manage weight as well as eating fewer calories while still feeling satisfied and full the release stated.

To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-at-home-weight-management.

To see other classes offered by Penn State Extension go to extension.psu.edu/lets-cook.