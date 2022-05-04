Editor's note: This story was updated as of 12:30 p.m.

Penn Square was closed for several hours Wednesday morning to pedestrian and vehicle traffic after city police say two suspicious packages were found outside of Fulton Bank.

Lancaster City Police Chief John Bey said two packages deemed suspicious found outside of the bank were found to be harmless. Bomb robots were sent to investigate the items, and the area was cleared to be reopened afterward.

There are approximately 12 emergency vehicles, along with officers around the area. Laura Wakeley, Senior Vice President of Communications for Fulton, said that slightly before 9 a.m., an employee noticed the two suspicious packages outside the building in Penn Square. Security and police were also alerted, resulting in the evacuation of their buildings.

Traffic was blocked at West King, North Prince, South Queen and West Vine streets from about 9:30 a.m. until about 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

