Penn Square is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic due to a police incident at Fulton Bank, Lancaster Bureau of Police announced Wednesday morning.

There are approximately 12 emergency vehicles, along with officers around the area. Police were seen talking to a security officer of the Fulton Bank, who declined to comment when approached by a reporter.

Laura Wakeley, Senior Vice President of Communications for Fulton, later said that slightly before 9 a.m., an employee noticed two suspicious packages outside the building in Penn Square. Security and police were also alerted, resulting in the evacuation of their buildings.

No other details about the incident were made clear as of 11 a.m. Traffic is also blocked at West King, North Prince, South Queen and West Vine streets.

Police also urge people in buildings near Penn Square to stay inside unless directed to evacuate.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.