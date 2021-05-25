Kevin Ressler, Lancaster addresses the crowd at the beginning of the vigil Tuesday evening. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Stephanie Thomas, Lancaster, delivers a spoken word poem to the crowd at Tuesday evening’s vigil in Lancaster. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Chynaah Maryoung-Cooke, Lancaster, presented an emotional intuitive art presentation during Tuesday evening’s vigil, bringing several people in the crowd to tears. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Members of the vigil lit candles to remember George Floyd at Tuesday evening’s vigil. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Jayla Smith, Lancaster, holds a candle during the vigil Tuesday evening. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Ann Wenger, a Lancaster County resident, holds up a sign that reads “George still matters” as Kevin Ressler addresses the crowd that gathered Tuesday evening. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Kevin Ressler, Lancaster addresses the crowd at the beginning of the vigil Tuesday evening. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Members of the vigil lit candles to remember George Floyd at Tuesday evening’s vigil. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Stephanie Thomas, Lancaster, delivers a spoken word poem to the crowd at Tuesday evening’s vigil in Lancaster. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Stephanie Thomas, Lancaster, delivers a spoken word poem to the crowd at Tuesday evening’s vigil in Lancaster. A crowd of about 100 people gathered on Penn Square in Lancaster City at a peaceful vigil of remembrance and hope on the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd. Tuesday May 25, 2021.
Robert Devonshire Jr. | LNP Correspondent
"We're talking about the challenges that exist for Black America and the ways in which we can address that," he added.
Demonstrators were seen carrying signs and wearing shirts in support of Black Lives Matter. One vigil-goer wore the jersey of Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist.
The diverse crowd included people of all ages, including children young enough to be carried in strollers and pets.
Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April. Three other police officers charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd's death will stand trial in March of next year.