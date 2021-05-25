Downtown Lancaster was filled with about 60 demonstrators on Tuesday night to mark the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

Hosted by a coalition of community agencies, including YWCA Lancaster, the vigil at Penn Square marked one year since Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"We are here today because we want to honor the memory of George Floyd," said Kevin Ressler, United Way of Lancaster County president and CEO.

"We're talking about the challenges that exist for Black America and the ways in which we can address that," he added.

Demonstrators were seen carrying signs and wearing shirts in support of Black Lives Matter. One vigil-goer wore the jersey of Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist.

The diverse crowd included people of all ages, including children young enough to be carried in strollers and pets.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April. Three other police officers charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd's death will stand trial in March of next year.