Penn National Gaming has bought part of Barstool Sports, the digital sports media company that produces blogs, podcasts, social media and live events.
The $163-million deal gives the Wyomissing-based casino operator a 36% stake in Barstool as well as exclusive rights to use the Barstool brand in its sports-betting products.
The deal, which the companies announced Wednesday, has Penn National paying another $62 million over three year to increase its ownership state to around 50%.
Penn National operates 41 facilities in 19 states, including the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Harrisburg and Penn National Off Track Wager location in East Town Centre west of Lancaster.
Penn National is also planning a min-casino at the York Galleria Mall in York as well as a new Hollywood Casino in Morgantown.
The deal between Penn National and Barstool Sports $450 million value on the sports blog founded in 2003 in Boston.
“This opportunity is a dream of mine and why I started Barstool Sports in the first place," Barstool founder Dave Portnoy said. “Barstool Sports has a deep sports and gaming history and from the moment we met (Penn National CEO) Jay (Snowden) and the Penn National team we knew this could be an exciting and game changing partnership and we can’t wait to get started.”