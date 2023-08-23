Lancaster County commissioners today likely will designate Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health as the county lead in researching drug overdose deaths.

The role, created by legislation signed into state law last year, allows counties to appoint a “death review team” to review local overdose deaths and the factors that lead to them.

The law, Act 101, gives the review team authority to access medical records and other sensitive information regarding a person’s death due to a drug or alcohol overdose, said Brenda Buescher, health promotion specialist at Lancaster General Health, at a Tuesday commissioners work session.

The research may include interviews with family members and friends to discern which life events may have contributed to an individual’s drug addiction and death, Buescher said.

The team also must submit an annual report to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on its work, but that does not include sensitive individual records or data, Buescher said.

The board of commissioners voiced support for the measure and will vote on it today. The appointment expires in five years.