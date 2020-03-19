Editor's note: The person who tested positive to COVID-19 is an independent health care provider at Lancaster General Hospital, not an employee.

A health care provider at Lancaster General Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, a written statement from the hospital said Thursday, March 19.

The health care provider contracted the virus in a community setting, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said, and is in self-isolation at home. The person is adhering to all precautions by the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health, the statement said.

The hospital determined that some employees and patients were exposed to the health care provider, and have provided those exposed with instructions for self-monitoring and on how to prevent others from being exposed.

"We are all aware that these COVID-19 exposures will occur, and that all hospitals will need to deal with these issues as this pandemic evolves," a statement sent out to Lancaster General Health employees said. "It is important that everyone conform to CDC guidelines in their professional and personal lives — especially social distancing and refraining from non-essential travel or excursions outside home or work — to minimize risk to themselves and to others, including our patients."

Lancaster General Health will soon conduct daily temperature screenings at its facilities, as an added step in safety measures, Lancaster General Health said.