The number of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster County’s largest hospital continues to decline, falling to a dozen Wednesday morning, the fewest since the early days of the pandemic over four months ago.

Only three of the 12 patients were receiving critical care, and only one was on a respirator at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, according to data updated daily on the hospital’s website. The hospital peaked at 56 patients in late April.

Meanwhile, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Wednesday reported 10 positive and seven suspected cases with test results pending, for a total of 17. That compared to a total of 10 on July 16.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons in a Tweet called the Lancaster General Hospital data “continued great news and more support for our position – deal with virus AND economy.”

"Does that mean we should not be cautious/prudent? No," Parsons said. "Could it change? Yes."

The total number of positive cases in Lancaster County has continued to grow by 30 or more daily since July 15.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 5,122 cases, and a total of 375 people in Lancaster County have died as a result of the virus, county data shows.