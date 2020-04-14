Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital has added a COVID-19 data section to its website, the nonprofit announced this morning.

The site shows

how many COVID-19 tests have been completed to date (4,156), and what percent are positive (16%) and negative (84%)

A cumulative total of positive tests over time (657)

How many hospitalized patients have the virus (40)

How many of those hospitalized patients are in the intensive care unit (13) and on ventilators (8)

How many COVID-19 related deaths the hospital has had (13)

Average age of the deceased (74)

The site also notes that the numbers reflect only the health system's patients, not all the COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County.

"We are presenting this information as a public service to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and reduce the increasing rate of infections," the site says. "If we do not work together to flatten the infection-rate curve, we face the likelihood of unprecedented demand for our services. The public’s continued pursuit of social distancing, effective hand washing and other actions are essential to slowing the spread of infection and protecting our community’s overall health."

Penn State Health launched a similar data site on March 30, showing number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients at its hospitals in Hershey and Reading. It recently added tallies of how many COVID-19 patients have been discharged from or died at each hospital.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.