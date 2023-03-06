In order to offer a little flavor for what happens in Penn Manor’s newly formed Unified Club, some of its members take turns ticking through highlights of their “Friendsgiving” 2022.

A bean bag toss. Music. Mashed potatoes and gravy.

Joey Spinelli, who communicates using a hand-held speaking device, chimes in.

“Cake,” he says.

Laughter erupts from club members who are fully aware of Spinelli’s fondness for baked goods.

“Joey, I knew you were going to say something like that,” says Nate Habecker, one of Spinelli’s life skills classmates.

More chuckles follow. It’s an easy laughter — the kind that comes from comfortable friendships and trust. And that’s exactly what members say exists in the year-round club that grew out of Penn Manor’s Unified track team.

Unified track and field pairs students with disabilities (athletes) and those without (partners) in running, jumping and javelin events. The Special Olympics Interscholastic Unified Sports program is supported by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Bureau of Special Education, Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Special Olympics of Pennsylvania’s website notes that the organization is working with 91 schools in 12 counties (plus the cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh) for Unified programs for indoor bocce, track and field and soccer.

Penn Manor is one of a few schools in Lancaster County with a Unified track team. McCaskey took the state crown at the 2022 Unified Track & Field state championship meet at Shippensburg University in May.

Columbia Borough School District does bocce. The Penn Manor Unified Club is gearing up for a fundraiser that would help them start a bocce team, too, in order to keep the excitement going during winter.

Members’ faces light up as they talk about the intense cheering they’ve heard on the track. Speaking on a chilly January day, the students were clearly anxious to be back out there but in the meantime were concentrating on an upcoming bowling outing.

Senior Caity McGough has run Unified track as a partner before but will be sitting out the spring season due to a scheduling conflict. She’s staying, however, in the club that was formed to keep the Unified athletes and partners in contact throughout the year.

“Inclusivity is really important. ... We need to make sure that everyone at our school feels welcome,” McGough says. “I wanted to be part of that process. ... I thought it was an amazing opportunity to meet everyone here.”

Tess Porter, a Unified athlete and longtime fan of running, says she was nervous at first to join — because she can be shy — but that the feeling is now long in the past.

“I wouldn’t describe you as shy, Tess,” says Unified partner Cassidy McCollum.

As with many things, the benefits of the club come down to taking that first step, says senior Abby Ames.

“One thing that is really important is getting yourself uncomfortable first,” Ames says.

Last year, a teacher told her she would be a good fit to help in adaptive gym class for students with special needs.

“At first, I was really skeptical. I was just nervous because I’d never done anything like that before,” Ames says. “And after the first day I was like, ‘I love this.’ ”

She asked what else she could do, and her teacher directed her to the Unified team.

“Right away I was like, sign me up,” Ames says. “You might not be able to do everything, but everyone can do something. Unified just celebrates whatever it is that you can accomplish. So I just fell in love with that whole environment.”

So did Lexi Rhoads, who found a particular bond with Spinelli. His first speaking device word to her was “vanilla.”

“Joe can be a little bit particular about who he will do work for,” says Kyle Lainhoff, Unified Club adviser and special education and life skills and inclusion support teacher. “Joe and I have a really good relationship. But I’ve got like 40 other kids in track. Lexi was willing to put in the work to make that connection.”

It can be difficult for parents of students with special needs to step back from activities like other parents do, Lainhoff says.

“I think that was one of the first times in Joe’s life that Mom was able to just be Mom,” she says. “I remember at the McCaskey meet she sat in the bleachers ... and could just relax.”

Spinelli hits some keys on his device.

“Lexi is great,” he says. “We do stuff outside school.”

They’ll meet up for walks in the park. She was planning to accompany him to a dance for students with special needs.

“He’s a very special person to me,” Rhoads says. “At first, we were teammates, but then we became friends ... no different than any other friends. It took a lot of work, but he’s gotten used to the idea and knows, ‘I can trust her.’ ”

Habecker says he also was nervous to join as a Unified athlete at first, but quickly found comfort in an overall attitude that’s without judgment.

“We don’t judge your speed,” Habecker says.

Lainhoff nods.

“Because who are you competing against?” she asks.

“Yourself,” Habecker says.

That’s right, says his teacher.

“That’s what we say,” Lainhoff adds. “You’re competing against yourself. And every week you just want to get a little better. That was a huge thing for Joe to complete the 100 meters by himself.”

Habecker beams at Spinelli.

“And you were able to do it, Joe,” he says.

Rhoads remembers that day.

“I was crying,” she says.

She and several other club members say the gist of their focus comes down to kindness.

“This is so much fun. It’s such a loving atmosphere,” Olivia Cox says. “I don’t know if you can see that from the outside ... but we all love each other and we have a really special connection.”

Asked if they think their generation has an easier time forming such connections, their expressions politely indicate that is the kind of question someone in a generation before theirs might typically ask. But they do suspect theirs is up to the task.

“I think we are making more of an effort than maybe we have in the past,” McCollum says. “We’re starting to understand what including everyone means.”

