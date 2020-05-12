A sixth grade teacher from Penn Manor School District has been named a Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year finalist.

Elizabeth Raff, who teaches at Pequea Elementary School, was among 12 finalists for the 2021 award, according to a list released Tuesday by the state Department of Education. Raff is the only Lancaster County teacher listed.

"Teachers impact students far beyond the traditional classroom, connecting with them and inspiring them during some of our most difficult times," Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said. "We witnessed that extraordinary commitment this spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with educators stepping up to make sure students and communities are fed, comforted and educated."

Other recent Lancaster County finalists include Hempfield High School communications teacher Matthew Binder in 2020 and Penn Manor High School psychology teacher Maria Vita in 2019. Neither won the top prize.

Nominations were submitted by students, parents, peers and members of the community.

The 2021 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will be announced in December.

Here is the list of other 2021 finalists:

• Andrea Baney, Danville Area School District.

• Debra Barrick, Selinsgrove Area School District.

• Nicole Darroch, Ambridge Area School District.

• Kathleen Dickensheets, Hampton Township School District.

• Jessica Fellin, Penns Valley Area School District.

• Gerald Kaplan, Loyalsock Township School District.

• Caitlin Keiper, New Hope-Solebury School District.

• Denise Leigh, McGuffey School District.

• Kerri Lynn Markert, Easton Area School District.

• Katie Wisnosky - Tunkhannock Area School District.

• Hollie Woodard, Council Rock School District.

