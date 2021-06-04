Penn Manor High School’s Class of 2021 has learned a lot since they started elementary school over a decade ago.

But there’s one first-hand lesson fresh in their minds: nothing is guaranteed, said student speaker Arden Morgan on Friday at Penn Manor’s commencement ceremony at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium.

The 359 graduates were able to laugh about some of the experiences they had during the last year and a half. Graduation speakers joked about their teachers who could never figure out how to mute themselves on virtual learning, their fears of showing up to school on the wrong day on a hybrid schedule, the many Google Meet malfunctions and migraines onset by staring at computer screens all day. Even their graduation was rescheduled to Friday, due to inclement weather on Thursday.

“This class has demonstrated a lot of resiliency,” said class president Naisha Lamour. “We have been able to bounce back from every obstacle and make the best of every unfortunate circumstance. This year has made us flexible, adaptable to change.”

Throughout the 2020-21 academic year, Penn Manor High School students went through bouts of virtual and hybrid learning due to outbreaks of COVID-19 in the district. In addition, the school is under construction in a project totaling $99.9 million that won’t be finished until December 2022.

Jordan Schucker, class salutatorian, described her class as “some of the most tenacious young people of our generation.”

“I firmly believe that everything that has seemingly gone wrong this year — from Google Meet crashes, to quarantines, to an excessive number of fire drills — has made us stronger,” Schucker said.

Penn Manor High School Principal Baron Jones talked about how it can be easier to focus on negative experiences, but reminded students they are “very small when compared to everything we have in our lives.”

Jones challenged graduates to broaden their perspective when they found themselves focusing on the negative and to reflect on their many blessings.

Valedictorian Andrew Glenn discussed his gratitude for the many things he and his peers have learned from their teachers throughout their public education.

“We are capable of distinguishing truth from falsehood,” Glenn said. “We know that learning, loving, serving and creating are the hallmarks of a meaningful life. And we are prepared, by the abundant opportunities which have been afforded us, to make the world a wiser and better place.”