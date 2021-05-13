Welding programs at two Lancaster County high schools got a boost Wednesday morning with the announcement that they were among 57 recipients of grants intended to further agriculture-related education.

The programs at Penn Manor and Warwick high schools received that funding from a pool of $500,000 earmarked for workforce development through the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Farm Bill’s Ag and Youth Program.

A total of $7,492.67 was awarded to Penn Manor for the purchase of welding-related equipment.

In a statement, Meagan Slates, a Penn Manor agricultural education teacher, said she was thankful for the funding.

“As the industry changes and grows, so must our high school trade programs to ensure our students are prepared for the workforce,” she said.

Similarly, Warwick’s welding program was awarded $6,345, according to a list of recipients.

Those recipients were announced by state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Education Executive Deputy Secretary Pam Smith, who visited Penn Manor High School Wednesday morning.

“Our goal with this program is to show Pennsylvania youth that agriculture is more than cows and plows,” Redding said in a statement. “It’s computer science and technology, food science and animal health – it’s in labs and on farms, in restaurants and health care facilities. More importantly, it’s on our plate every day and we need a new generation to ensure that continues.”

Smith shared a similar message, adding that the funding “will help students connect with agriculture, learn more about Pennsylvania's leading industry, and explore the dynamic, in-demand careers that are waiting for them which they may never have considered before.”

In Pennsylvania, agriculture is a $132.5 billion industry that employs 593,000 residents.