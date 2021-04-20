Manheim Township police will not be pressing charges against a Penn Manor baseball coach who allegedly harassed a player.

A spokesperson for the school and the father of the alleged victim confirmed Tuesday that charges were not being brought against volunteer coach Richard Glenn, although a representative for the police department could not immediately be reached for comment.

LNP|LancasterOnline is not naming the player or his family members, to protect the identity of a victim of alleged harassment.

School district spokesperson Brian Wallace said the school is still conducting an investigation but would not be sharing more details because it is a personnel issue. He declined to say whether Glenn was still coaching.

Glenn could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The father of the player said that at last Wednesday’s home game against Conestoga Valley, his son was roughly grabbed by Glenn, who led the teen off the field and berated him to the point of tears.

The game took place at Penn Manor’s varsity field at Comet Field Park on Route 741 in Lancaster Township. Manheim Township police cover Lancaster Township.

The player’s father said Tuesday he is still considering bringing legal action.