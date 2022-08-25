Penn Manor School Board must appoint a new member after a resignation prompted by a law that bars federal employees from being candidates for a partisan political office.

In social media posts, Loren Brown said he did not know that the Hatch Act applied to him when he ran for office as a Republican and won a seat on the board in 2021. Brown’s resignation was accepted by the board Monday.

Nonetheless, Brown is trying to find a way to get back on the board while maintaining his federal job, a move two lawyers with knowledge in the field have said would likely violate the spirit, if not the letter, of the law.

The Hatch Act was passed in 1939 “to ensure that federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion, to protect federal employees from political coercion in the workplace and to ensure that federal employees are advanced based on merit and not based on political affiliation,” according to the website of the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel.

Brown did not respond to emails seeking comment from LNP | Lancaster Online, but in a Facebook post, he wrote “I would like to apologize for my oversight and the circumstances we are in. The constituents put their faith in me to be a voice for them and represent their children and I am humbled and very appreciative of their support.”

Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County, Maryland, according to Brown’s post, had given him an ultimatum: continue as a board member and lose his job or resign as board member in order to retain his job. Brown is assistant fire chief for the U.S. Army facility. A message seeking confirmation of the ultimatum left at Aberdeen’s public affairs office was not returned.

“It’s unfortunate this outdated rule applies to a voluntary school board position for our children,” Brown wrote in his post. “Regardless, the agency made the determination that I need to resign from the school board to resolve this issue.”

In his Facebook post, however, Brown expresses an interest in being appointed to the board, a move that has the support of Free PA, a right-leaning political action group that has its roots in opposition to pandemic restrictions.

At the Monday meeting, Brown asked that he be reappointed, according to Penn Manor spokesperson Brian Wallace.

“We must DEMAND that the board reappoints Loren to the board after he resigns. If he is reappointed as an Independent, his job is not in jeopardy,” said Free PA member Anne Marie in an email to fellow Free PA members.

Stuart Knade, chief legal officer for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, said attempts to work around the Hatch Act by seeking appointment could get Brown fired from his federal job. Before taking action, Knade would recommend that Brown speak with an ethics counselor at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Even if he is appointed, Knade said Brown wouldn’t be allowed to run for a seat on the school board once the appointment was over.

The Hatch Act bars Brown from running for the school board while retaining federal employment, agreed Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. Melewsky said she cannot speak to whether seeking appointment would violate the law but said it isn’t the best way forward.

“If it doesn't violate the text of the law, it would certainly seem to run afoul of the spirit of the law of the Hatch Act because it's designed to prevent certain public employees from running for public office,” Melewsky said.

Penn Manor School Board has 30 days following the approval of Brown’s resignation to fill the vacancy.

Eligible candidates, according to a post to the district’s website, must email a resume to school board Secretary Cindy Rhoades and complete an online application by 4 p.m. Friday. The term of the open seat expires December 2023. Wallace said more than 20 individuals had submitted applications as of Thursday morning.

As of Wednesday, Wallace said the district has not finalized any other details of the process including the date and time of a special meeting in which the board plans to interview interested candidates, recommend and approve appointments to fill the open seat. Those details, he said, will be shared as soon as possible.

Ephrata Area and Warwick school board resignations In addition to the Penn Manor School Board opening, two other Lancaster County school boards - Warwick and Ephrata - have vacancies to be filled before the end of September. The Warwick School Board accepted member Matt Knouse’s resignation – for personal reasons – Aug. 16. The board is accepting applications to fill the vacancy until Friday. “I didn’t serve in the military, and I wanted to serve somewhere. It has been an honor to serve on this board,” Knouse said Aug. 16. “We have a lot more in common than we disagree on.” Knouse was first elected to the board in 2018 as a Republican and reelected in 2021. Moms For Liberty member Rachel Wilson Snyder issued a statement to the LNP | LancasterOnline about filling Knouse’s vacancy after making a post to social media expressing sadness that Warwick’s “strongest liberty-minded voice” had decided to resign. “Moms For Liberty – Lancaster County, Pa thanks Mr. Knouse for furthering the cause of liberty as well as all the board members for their service to the community,” wrote Snyder. “We encourage citizens to be more active and involved in local civics, whether that be attending school board meetings, writing to your board, or becoming a school board member. Liberty-minded candidates interested in defending parental rights can reach out to our local chapter for assistance in preparing for any open board position in the county or seeking a potential endorsement.” Ephrata Area School Board member David Wissler announced his resignation at the board’s Aug. 15 meeting. At the meeting board President Chris Weber said Wissler’s resignation is to be approved at the Aug. 29 meeting. Wissler has served on the school board for 4 1/2 years and was reelected last year as a Republican to serve through 2025. “This decision was not an easy one. I realized that I needed to prioritize my time with my family as I grow my local real estate business and my real estate team,” Wissler said at the Aug. 15 meeting. In an email to the LNP | LancasterOnline, Weber said Ephrata Area School Board’s application process will likely include receiving of interest letters, short answer question responses and interviews - all to be ready for the voting meeting on Sept. 26. All three boards must fill the open seats within 30 days of approving their board member’s resignation. Both Warwick and Ephrata Area school boards have recently filled other vacancies on their boards. In April, Warwick accepted the resignation of Millard Eppig Jr., who announced his vacancy in March and explained he was relocating to the Ephrata area. Eppig, who ran as a Republican, had served on the school board for 13 years, having been reelected to his fourth term in November and named as school board president. After interviewing three candidates at its May 3 meeting Warwick appointed attorney Scott Landis and named Todd Rucci board president. Also in April, former Ephrata Area board President Richard Gehman, who was elected as a Republican, announced his resignation due to relocation out of state. Almost a month later, the board voted 5-2 to appoint Nancy Aronson to serve through Gehman’s term, with board members Justin Showalter and Wissler opposing. Wissler and Showalter instead voted for candidate Jason Will. Warwick Superintendent April Hershey and Weber said the Warwick and Ephrata Area school boards plan to follow the same processes in filling the current vacancies as they did with Eppig and Gehman. Conestoga Valley also appointed two new members, Bradley Dillman and Mark Gensel, to the board in January. The board had two vacancies following the 2021 election, one due to a miscommunication between the school district and the Lancaster County Board of Elections. Pennsylvania School Board Association Chief Legal Officer Stuart Knade said the political climate of school board meetings since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 is likely a contributing factor to what he sees as an abnormal turnover in board positions not only in Lancaster County but across the state and country. “Many roles in public education are really greatly impacted by all the controversy,” Knade said. School board members are elected but vacancies result in appointments by the remaining board members. “It's certainly not ideal,” Knade said. “It's always preferred that people choose that the electorate choose who's on the school board. If you have a situation where as many people seem to be appointed as an elected official, that's certainly concerning.”