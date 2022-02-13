A few Lancaster County school districts found a new way around continuing staffing shortages across most occupations and it involves hiring students.

Penn Manor School District recently joined at least two other school districts – Donegal and Warwick – in hiring student custodians to assist their full-time janitorial staff after school.

More than a dozen students clocked in for their first day cleaning up Penn Manor High School at 3 p.m. Jan. 24. The board approved these new hires at its Monday board meeting.

“It’s definitely a big help,” said district business manager Chris Johnston.

The 14 students are assigned to a full-time custodian in groups of three or four for a three hour shift, Johnston said. They come every day that they’re not involved in another after-school activity.

They clean classrooms, hallways, bathrooms and stairwells – everything a full-time custodian does during their usual 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift. The only thing they can’t do, Johnston added, is operate equipment like the high school’s floor-scrubbing machine.

All their hard work is already making a difference, Johnston said.

“We are very pleased,” he said. “We’ve had comments from our teaching staff that have noticed a difference in their classrooms being clean.”

Johnston said the students are enthusiastic and “ready and raring to go,” at the beginning of each shift.

“I’ve gotten feedback already where they’ve got a better appreciation for what’s been done in the schools that they weren’t aware of,” said Chip Mathias, director of buildings and grounds.

For more than half the students, Jan. 24 was their first day working, Mathias said. The youngest employee is 14 years old, which is the minimum age an individual must be to work in Pennsylvania. And, they earn $12.99 – the same starting rate as their adult colleagues.

That’s not at an added cost to the district either. Normally the high school staffs nine full-time custodians. Currently, Johnston said, there are only four. Students are paid with the money already budgeted for a full staff.

The board is in the process of approving a few more student hires, but the district is still searching for full-time employees. The district may also have a few positions available in the summer.

“If we are fully staffed, we would probably cut back on the number of students in future years,” Johnston said. “But, again, we’re just like everyone else. We’re having trouble finding applicants for these positions and these students are enthusiastic and willing to do the work.”

It’s not the first time students have worked for the school, but it is Penn Manor’s first experience staffing students during the school year.

Similarly, Warwick, a district that has had a summer student building services team for decades, is now accepting applications to hire students during the school year for the first time.

“Our team has been looking for new ways to navigate staff shortages and are always seeking to provide new opportunities to students,” Noelle Brossman, director of Human Resources for Warwick, said in an email to the LNP | LancasterOnline. “This seemed like the perfect way to do both.”

Brossman said students may work up to three hours each night, up to five days per week as needed. Students are paid the substitute building services rate of $11 per hour.

Donegal School District Superintendent Michael Lausch said six students were hired for their student custodial worker program and more are in the on-boarding process. The program began a month ago.