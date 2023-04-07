Penn Manor teacher brings back experience, passion from month-long trip to Southern Hemisphere

Giving students a hint of awe in their everyday learning is such a priority for Penn Manor teacher Katie Harnish, she’d travel to the ends of the Earth to make it happen.

Literally.

Last November, Harnish traveled to Antarctica, South Georgia Island and the Falkland Islands as part of the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship sponsored by the National Geographic Society and Lindblad Expeditions.

“I'm really, really interested in teaching science in a way that really illuminates wonder in the world,” Harnish said. “I really feel like kids should leave the classroom every single day with some sense of being awed by something about our world and… I knew that being able to capture some of that experience, bringing back that passion in those stories was going to be really beneficial ….”

Harnish, a fourth-grade teacher at Hambright Elementary, was one of 50 K-12 teachers from the United States and Canada to be selected for the trip.

She was initially selected in February 2020, with the hopes of going on the trip that same year, but travel was delayed due to the pandemic. When she finally received notice the trip was rescheduled in 2022, Harnish sobbed in relief.

The 22-day trip, which is advertised with a $27,000 price tag on National Geographic’s website, was fully paid for through Harnish’s fellowship. To apply, Harnish completed a series of essays, submitted letters of recommendation and shot a video describing her teaching practices.

“Why I was selected, I don’t know – I have serious imposter syndrome because there’s some pretty extraordinary educators that are part of that cohort,” Harnish said. “I have many weaknesses as an educator, but I think one of my strengths as an educator is that I really seek global connections to the things that we’re doing in the classroom.”

Melissa Mealy, principal at Eshelman Elementary School, wrote Harnish’s letter of recommendation for the trip when Mealy was still the assistant principal at Hambright.

“Katie has a heart for conservation,” Mealy wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “She brings that into her classroom. She is continually challenging students to think about the world around them and their impact. As an administrative team, we know that this experience would not only be beneficial for Katie but for her students. We knew she would bring back the richness of her time to her classroom. Her time out of the classroom allowed her students to have a glimpse of the world far beyond the classroom walls.”

Before completing the application, Harnish had been on a series of National Geographic trips – including one to the Badlands – and completed 60 hours of coursework to earn her National Geographic Educator Certification.

Her days in the Southern Hemisphere were full – starting as early as 4 a.m. and ending around 10 p.m. – with lectures on the ship and gearing up for the frigid cold of Antarctica or preparing to walk among colonies of king penguins unafraid of a human presence on South Georgia Island.

‘A culture of wondering’

Those experiences and collaborations between marine biologists, historians, undersea specialists and National Geographic photographers are guiding Harnish in teaching students in her classroom and across the country.

Throughout the expedition, for example, Harnish was collecting 360-degree images at each stop to create a virtual reality tour for her students. And now that she’s back home, she’s creating lesson plans, videos, slideshows and other materials for National Geographic to share with students nationally.

As she brings these lessons to Penn Manor’s classrooms, she’s become known, by younger students especially, as the teacher who lives in Antarctica and sleeps with penguins.

Harnish could have just as easily been the teacher who lives in the Galapagos Islands or Europe – two other trips the fellowship offers teachers – but she felt Antarctica, South Georgia Island and the Falkland Islands would offer the most valuable experience.

“Antarctica is a place where we’re really seeing a lot of change,” Harnish said. “I felt like there was some urgency around talking about what’s happening in these polar regions and helping students understand the importance of the ecology and ecosystems of those different places.”

Thanks to Harnish’s passion for protecting the environment, which were further ignited by the expedition, her students have begun to feel that same sense of urgency. As she’s teaching, she’s often drawing connections between the life science lessons they're learning here in Lancaster and the ecosystems she studied on her trip.

“They are very much stewards of the planet now,” Harnish said.

Despite the distance between the Southern Hemisphere and Lancaster, the two areas’ ecosystems face similar threats of plastic pollution and climate change, Harnish said.

When shared with her students, that knowledge inspired them to take better care of their environment by picking up candy scraps on the playground and calling for educational programs on the repercussions of littering for their fellow students.

And, after weeks of talking about the king penguins, humpback whales and elephant seals she saw on her trip, she said the students are more apt to notice the blue birds outside their classroom window or snow geese flying overhead.

“We've created a culture of wondering about the world and feeling all in wonder about the things that we learn about,” Harnish said. “That would definitely be my biggest win as an educator. It's just that my students looked at the world and really felt amazement about it from time to time.”