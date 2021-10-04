Mike Leichliter, one of Lancaster County's longest-tenured superintendents, is retiring no later than Aug. 31, 2022.

Leichliter, who has led the 5,400-student Penn Manor School District for 11 years, shared his intentions via a letter to the school board Monday night.

"Since my appointment in 2009, I have enjoyed leading a highly effective administrative team, an outstanding faculty, and a dedicated support staff in our efforts to make Penn Manor into a premier school system recognized in Lancaster County and throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Leichliter said in his letter.

By announcing his retirement now, he said, it gives the school board ample time to secure a new leader for the 2022-23 school year.

Leichliter, 52, earns a salary of $210,840.

In his letter, Leichliter listed numerous accomplishments that stood out. The include: academic improvements; implementing a one-to-one laptop program featuring OpenSource software; sound fiscal management; partnering with the Samaritan Center to implement TeenHope, a depression and suicide prevention program for students; and a number of successful school construction projects, including the extensive rebuilding of Penn Manor High School, which is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2022.

Leichliter began his career in 1991 as a social studies teacher in York County. He earned a master's degree in school administration from McDaniel College — then Western Maryland College — and a doctorate in school administration from Widener University.

Leichliter came to Penn Manor in 1997 to become the high school assistant principal. In 2000, he became principal of Manor Middle School. Six years later, he was promoted to assistant superintendent.

Leichliter is the second-longest-tenured superintendent in Lancaster County. The longest-tenured, Eastern Lancaster County School District's Bob Hollister, also announced his retirement this year. He's expected to retire no later than March 11, 2022.