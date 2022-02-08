When Mike Leichliter announced his retirement from the Penn Manor School District in October, he never planned to bow out of education for a life sipping lemonades on his front porch.

He looked across the country for new opportunities – a new challenge. And, last week, he found it; Harwood Unified Union School District in Vermont selected him as its new superintendent.

“For the first time in my life since I was 21 years old and graduated from college, I had the opportunity to go look at life and decide what I want to do next,” Leichliter said.

Staying true to his initial plan to retire no later than Aug. 31, Leichliter, 53, told the Penn Manor community that he will end his 13-year tenure with the district on June 30 and will start at Harwood July 1.

Penn Manor is accepting applications for his successor until Feb. 18 through the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. Leichliter earns a salary of $210,840.

The Harwood school board could not yet release his salary information Monday evening because the contract is still in negotiation.

Leichliter spent most of his 30-year career in education with Penn Manor but was drawn to Vermont through his travels there as his daughter attended the University of Vermont. He was also ready for a fresh start with a new district.

“After being in a school system for 25 years, having known the people in the community and the issues I really am looking for a chance to go and learn, discover and help ask those questions that help another school district make the progress they want,” he said.

Harwood has 1,800 students across six towns which house well-known businesses such as Ben & Jerry’s, Cabot Cheese Cooperative and Green Mountain Coffee, Leichliter said in a letter to the Penn Manor community. Penn Manor has 5,400 students.

He was selected out of three candidates that had been narrowed down from a much larger pool.

“Mike was a clear favorite among board members as well as among the 120 staff, parents and community members who responded in our survey,” the Harwood school board wrote in a Feb. 5 announcement.

Leichliter told a Vermont-based newspaper, the Waterbury Roundabout, that his wife was a bit concerned he had applied to only one of Vermont’s 12 open superintendent positions, but he wanted to make Harwood a top choice. The other two candidates had applied for at least one other open position.

Harwood is similar to Penn Manor in many ways, Leichliter said, but differences in financial governance and student engagement made the opportunity particularly appealing.

As a former civics teacher, Leichliter said the Vermont education system’s “direct democracy” interested him. School budgets, he said, are approved by a school board then passed along to each of the towns in the district to be voted on at town meetings. Also, at Harwood specifically, students can petition to make significant changes within the district.

“That is very exciting to me,” he said. “And to be part of a school that looks at student voice in a different way, I think they really have proven that that’s something important in their community.”

The pandemic also played a role in the decision-making process for Leichliter and his wife, Mary Edith. COVID-19 had changed both of their lives, and around the time they began discussing the implications of those changes, Leichliter’s mother died four days after suffering a massive stroke.

He said his mother’s sudden death pushed him and his wife to reevaluate where they were at in life. And, their house, now emptied of their three grown-children, is too big for the two of them, he added. It was time for a move.

But it wasn’t time for retirement.

“I always intended to continue working full-time,” Leichliter said. “I don’t feel like I am anywhere ready to retire or even go into semi-retirement. I have a lot of energy and I feel very passionately about public education and the work we do.”