The father of a Penn Manor baseball player says members of the team's coaching staff went too far at an incident during a game earlier this week, and police and the school district say they are investigating.

The father said his son was roughly grabbed by assistant coach Richard Glenn to lead him off the field and berate him to the point of tears.

LNP|LancasterOnline is not naming the player or his family members, to protect the identity of a victim of alleged harassment.

Sgt. Michael Piacentino of the Manheim Township Police Department said they are "actively investigating a harassment complaint" but could not comment any further. Penn Manor spokesperson Brian Wallace said the school is aware and as of Friday investigating.

The incident began when a pop-up fly ball between short stop and third base wasn't caught during an early inning of the Wednesday home game against Conestoga Valley.

Raymond Clare, father of another player on the team, said head coach Streeter Stuart called the players into a huddle and yelled at them for not making an effort. Clare, who witnessed the incident, said Stuart pushed a player out of the huddle.

Glenn, the assistant coach, stepped in and grabbed the player by the wrist, Clare said, pulling him hard enough to make his head yank back while yelling, "You don't laugh at the coach."

Glenn pushed the player to the dugout, Clare said, and his yelling could be heard clearly by the parents in the stands.

“(The other players) are all standing there," he said. "The kids are dumfounded, like, 'What did we just witness?' "

The player's father was on the way to the game when the incident occurred, he said, but was filled in by his wife and Clare when he arrived. After the game, the player's father went into the school to report the incident to Principal Barron Jones and Athletic Director Stephen Kramer. Later that day, he reported it to the police.

Efforts to reach Jones and Kramer were not immediately successful. Multiple messages to Glenn went unanswered.

Stuart said he did not want to comment while the school district and police are still investigating.

The player's father said this was not the first issue they have had with Stuart. His son has faced verbal harassments from Stuart throughout the season and has kept a list, which was turned over to school officials, he said.

One such incident was Stuart telling the student, "I got more girls than you in high school," the player's father said.

“Its appalling," the player's father said. "It's appalling that he is still there as a coach let alone a teacher. It is an embarrassment to Penn Manor baseball.”