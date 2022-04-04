Phil Gale will take the helm as superintendent at Penn Manor School District July 1, according to a district announcement Monday morning.

Gale, who has been the assistant superintendent for secondary education in the school district since the start of the 2019-20 school year, will replace current Superintendent Mike Leichliter, who announced his departure from the district in October 2021. Leichliter was recently named the next superintendent at Harwood Unified Union School District in Vermont.

“I'm extremely excited,” Gale said. “I'm honored. And, in some ways, I'm humbled because Penn Manor is a great place. It's a special place to me, and I look forward to continuing the great work that's being done here now and we have a strong history to build off of.”

Penn Manor’s school board selected Gale from three finalists for the position. Board President Carl “Herk” Rintz said Gale’s understanding of the district’s culture will help the district move forward from difficult times – particularly with the impact the pandemic has had on the community.

“He was the most qualified, best candidate of those that we interviewed,” Rintz said. “I don't know if he realizes he's prepared yet for this new venture, but he's absolutely prepared and we're highly confident that we made a great choice, the right choice for the community, the right choice for the district.”

Gale previously served as the principal at Penn Manor High School for 10 years. He was also the dean of students, assistant principal and associate principal at the high school.

Construction on the high school is expected to wrap up in the fall, just as Gale is completing his first months as superintendent. He had a hand in the project as it evolved from its design stages nine years ago when he was still principal in the building.

“It's exciting that we will have a new building to work within and it's one that will prepare us for the future,” Gale said.

And, in preparing for the future, Gale hopes to expand on opportunities offered to students – such as after-school programs – to address learning loss suffered during the pandemic.

“It's a matter of us getting to the point where we are truly able to have some sustained time with our students,” Gale said. “It’s been really beneficial that we had a mild winter. We didn't have the interruptions of snow days and things and we've been able to gain back a lot of momentum over the last couple of months to where we're doing some really good things with our students.”

As Gale looks ahead to the future, he also builds on a 22-year history with the district.

The Penn Manor area has been home to Gale and his wife, Jill Montgomery, for 21 years. They raised their two sons who graduated from the district, Grant and Aaron, in Millersville Borough.

“Penn Manor is a special place – this isn't just a job for me,” Gale said. “The thing that I want to see is for us to continue being that special place and for our students to be very successful, for our community to continue to support our schools, and for our teachers to do the great job that they do in the classroom with our students.”

Gale received his doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata University in 2012 after earning a master's degree in the same major from Millersville in 2001 and a bachelor's degree in social studies from Elizabethtown College in 1993.

The Penn Manor school board plans to approve Gale's contract at its April 11th meeting. Leichliter earns a salary of $210,840 a year.

With just under 5,400 students, Penn Manor is one of the largest districts in Lancaster County. The district spans 113 rural square miles east of the Susquehanna River, covering the Millersville Borough and Conestoga, Martic, Manor and Pequea townships.

This story will be updated.