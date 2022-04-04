Phil Gale will take the helm as superintendent at Penn Manor School District July 1, according to a district announcement Monday morning.

Gale, who has been the assistant superintendent for secondary education in the school district since the start of the 2019-20 school year, will replace current Superintendent Mike Leichliter, who announced his departure from the district in October 2021. Leichliter was recently named the next superintendent at Harwood Unified Union School District in Vermont.

Gale previously served as the principal at Penn Manor High School for 10 years. He was also the dean of students, assistant principal and associate principal at the high school.

Gale received his doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata University in 2012 after earning a master's degree in the same major from Millersville in 2001 and a bachelor's degree in social studies from Elizabethtown College in 1993.

The Penn Manor school board plans to approve Gale's contract at its April 11th meeting. Leichliter earns a salary of $210,840 a year.

With just under 5,400 students, Penn Manor is one of the largest districts in Lancaster County. The district spans 113 rural square miles east of the Susquehanna River, covering the Millersville Borough and Conestoga, Martic, Manor and Pequea townships.

This story will be updated.