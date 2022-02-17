Penn Manor School District expects to announce the name of its new superintendent April 4, according to an update on the district’s search.

After 13 years leading the district, Mike Leichlieter is leaving to become superintendent of Harwood Unified Union School District in Vermont. He begins his role there July 1.

Applications to replace Leichlieter close tomorrow. School board members will then work with the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to review candidates’ credentials Feb. 21.

Initial interviews will take place March 8 and 10, according to the release. A second round of interviews with the finalists will be held March 22, and March 24 if needed.

Once the new superintendent is selected, the school board will vote on a contract at a formal meeting on a date to be determined.