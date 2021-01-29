As they focus on an increasingly diverse student body, Penn Manor school board members are fine-tuning a new definition of what an equal education for all students looks like.

Board President Carlton Rintz plans to appoint a four-member committee Monday night, Feb. 1, to further discuss the wording of the definition the board asked Superintendent Mike Leichliter to create.

“Equity is the just and fair distribution of resources based upon each individual student’s needs,” Leichliter’s definition states. “Equitable resources include funding, programs, policies, initiatives and supports that target each student’s unique background and school context to guarantee that all students have equal access to a high-quality education.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Manor Middle School Auditorium, 2950 Charlestown Road, Millersville. Indoor meetings are limited to 25 people, so it will be livestreamed at youtube.com/pennmanorschools/.

‘Top priority’

“(Equity) is important,” Rintz said after the board’s Jan. 19 meeting. “We decided to make (equity) a goal.”

Leichliter agreed, saying “it’s a top priority.”

For example, the district used a grant to provide internet access for about 100 families who didn’t have it after schools were closed last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rintz said.

The school district, which employs some 360 educators, also has focused on hiring minority teachers: Six were hired in the 2015-16 school year, and 12 were hired in the 2020-21 school year.

“It’s still a small amount, but it’s progress,” Leichliter said after the Jan. 19 meeting, explaining that the district’s decision to focus on minority hiring led to the increase.

A school board policy adopted more than 17 years ago already calls for equity in education, but school board members asked Leichliter this year to create a working definition as the district’s minority population has risen from about 5% in the mid-1990s to almost 30% today. In addition, for the first time, Hambright Elementary's minority students make up a majority of the school’s student body.

Questions over ‘curriculum’

Board members at the Jan. 19 meeting seemed to pause after one member asked them to add the word “curriculum” to Leichliter’s definition’s list of equitable resources. Board member and past president Rich Frerichs proposed the change, saying it would highlight chosen curriculum in a diverse educational experience.

Some board members, though, said the definition already implies that district curriculum would be equitable, and that adding the word may limit classic novels taught in language arts classes.

“Curriculum should be discussed through an equity lens,” Frerichs said at the meeting. “I thought it was important to add it to the definition.”

However, Rintz warned about using too narrow a lens to choose what’s taught.

“I worry that if we open that door in our English curriculum, every classic novel would have to go. We have to be careful,” Rintz said during the meeting.

Nationally, some educators have called for removing classic novels that contain racial or ethnic stereotypes. Other educators have countered that classic literature, part of our nation’s history, should be presented with lessons on why those stereotypes no longer apply.

Board members Dell Jackson, Chris Straub and David Paitsel joined Frerichs in supported including the word “curriculum” to the definition. Board members Nicki Nafzinger, Donna Wert, and Joe Fullerton said they were opposed, although Nafzinger and Wert said they were open to continuing the discussion. Rintz and member Mitchell Sweigert refrained from expressing an opinion.