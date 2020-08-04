When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: In a 5-4 vote, the board elected to start the school year with a blended reopening model that will have most students physically in school two days a week and in virtual classrooms the other three days. Richard L. Frerichs, Dell Jackson, David Paitsel, Christopher C. Straub and Donna Wert voted in favor of the plan; Joseph Fullerton, Nickole Nafziger, Carlton L. Rintz and Mitchell Sweigart voted against it.

Background: At the July 13 board meeting, the board voted for a full reopening this fall. On Aug. 3, Superintendent Michael G. Leichliter posted an update on the district website that said the administration would be recommending a blended reopening to the board at that night’s board meeting to aid social distancing and help students transition back into the classroom.

Plan details: Half of students in grades 3-12 will attend school in person on Monday and Tuesday, while half will attend on Thursday and Friday. Online learning will include both live instruction led by teachers and independent work time. Grades K-2, select special education classes and students attending the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center will physically be in school every day. Multiple health and safety precautions will be taken, including mask-wearing, social distancing and cleaning classrooms after each use. Students at any grade level also have the option to enroll in the district’s virtual learning program.

Divided community response: The board received 19 letters from community members about the reopening, nine of which were in favor of a full reopening, eight in favor of the blended approach and two in favor of a fully online option. In addition, three citizens made in-person comments, two in favor of a full reopening and one in favor of the blended model. Over 1,300 people viewed the livestream of the meeting on YouTube.

Quotable: In a letter supporting a full reopening, parent Lindsey Lombardo wrote, “We can’t afford daycare for three kids. We NEED school to reopen as normal!” On the other hand, parent and Penn Manor High School teacher Chris Meier wrote in support of starting the year with the blended approach, saying, “I see many benefits to getting children back in schools, but weigh those against the risk of the consequences of a potential outbreak.”

What’s next: The administration and board will reevaluate the blended approach at the Sept. 21 board meeting, where they will make the decision to continue with the blended model, bring back more students for in-person instruction or pursue a full reopening.