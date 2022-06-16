Penn Manor High School sophomore Kate Nikolaus wanted a simple, yet eye-catching design for her entry into a local State Farm traffic safety billboard contest.

Her design, created from an image of her own eye, must have at least caught judges’ eyes because it was selected to appear on a billboard along Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) near Donnerville Road.

“I was really excited because I’ve never won a big contest like that before,” Nikolaus said.

Nikolaus also received $100 for winning the State Farm Insurance-sponsored “No Excuses Youth Traffic Safety Billboard Design Contest.” Penn Manor students Kyle Sullenberger and Travis Clawson won second place in the contest, which earned the high school $500 for traffic safety education efforts. Penn Manor received $1,000 for traffic safety education with Nikolaus’ design.

Students in Lancaster, Lebanon, Adams and York counties were eligible to compete in the contest.

For her design, Nikolaus took a picture of her own eye during golden hour – a period of time shortly after sunrise or sunset when the sky is redder and softer than when the sun is higher in the sky. After using the technique utilized by many photographers and cinematographers, she began editing.

And, three hours later, she had a bright and stylized image of her own iris. Running across the frame is the phrase “Keep your eyes on the road.”

“When I started out, I knew that I wanted it to be simple but so eye-catching,” she said.

The design of her peers featured a driver’s view through the windshield, capturing one hand on the steering wheel and the other holding a cellphone displaying the message “Put it DOWN so families don’t FROWN!!.” “Be the change!” is pictured in the upper right portion of the design.

Their design was used in social media messaging in May, Youth Traffic Safety Month.

The opportunity to enter the contest was offered in the students’ Safety Education Class as a required assignment. Nikolaus, who has always had an interest in art and design, took the opportunity and ran with it.

After submitting the assignment, she had actually forgotten about it. It wasn’t until her mother received an email notification that Nikolaus had won the award that she remembered.

“My jaw just dropped,” she said.

As a child, Nikolaus found joy in visiting the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design in Lancaster City.

“I love doing art,” Nikolaus said.

Yet, she sees art as more of a side hobby. She has slightly different plans for her future. Nikolaus wants to be a neonatal doctor.

The quite specific career choice came to mind as she rocked her newly born cousins to sleep. After hours of holding them, she managed to quiet the two fraternal twins who were screaming and crying. Her mom said to her “this would be a really good job for you.”

And it stuck.

Before she dons scrubs and a stethoscope, though, she’s experiencing a few weeks of fame.

Seeing everyone’s reaction to the billboard with her name and Penn Manor’s logo drawn in the bottom left corner is “really cool,” Nikolaus said, but she admitted the added attention isn’t something she’s used to.

“I’m just not the kind of person that likes attention,” she said.

Whether or not she likes the attention, however, she’s netted $100 toward buying her first car – after completing her safety education class and securing her driver’s license, of course.