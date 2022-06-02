Riley Peart knows Penn Manor High School’s Class of 2022 endured quite the journey that culminated with a commencement ceremony Wednesday night at Millersville University’s Biemesderfer Stadium.

Addressing the 400 seniors and guests who braved 90-degree weather to take part in the celebration, the class president recalled the journey that forged a special bond.

Freshman year was spent “adjusting to a new normal,” according to Peart, while the first half of sophomore year was spent walking to trailer classrooms as the high school underwent a renovation and construction project. The second half of sophomore year was spent at home, while junior year was filled with fire drills and online calls.

“Finally, senior year, we were all back together again but looked like freshmen wandering the new building trying to find our way around,” Peart said.

“While other classes may have faltered or been pulled apart by this constant change,” she said, “we grew closer and flourished.”

Peart reflected on the accomplishments of many of her classmates and challenged the graduating class to embrace the challenges they have been through.

“It takes a class filled with grit, resilience, and, honestly, a good sense of humor to achieve this level of success in the face of so much adversity,” Peart said.

After Principal Baron Jones thanked the community, audience members and the graduating class, Valedictorian Natalie Krahulik spoke about mental health.

“I no longer looked at my struggles as just something awful to survive, but as something that would get me closer to the person I wanted to become,” Krahulik said. “It is easy to go through a bad experience and hate every moment of it. It is easy to reflect back on a season and resent it for all the pain it brought.”

Krahulik said that if you “separate out the pain” there are “amazing lessons” that shaped who she is today.

“So, as we leave tonight, we will be starting a new phase in our lives, and with that new phase comes new struggles,” Krahulik said. “In facing these struggles, I challenge you to see them as more than unbearable moments to endure, but also as opportunities to learn and grow.”

Jones recognized seniors for a variety of awards in music, theater, and sports. Students who earned scholarships, Lancaster County Career & Technology Center students, and students going into the military were also recognized.

Student Danielle Oatman was recognized for achieving perfect attendance, and Max Bushong was named Student of the Year by the faculty.

Superintendent Michael Leichliter reflected on how he began his position when the Class of 2022 was in kindergarten before the graduates received their diplomas as families from the stands cheered them on.