There’s nothing like marking the conclusion of your high school years by doing one final literary analysis.

Just ask Isabelle Kligge, who did hers while speaking at her graduation ceremony. Kligge, the valedictorian for the Class of 2023, delivered a speech applying what every student can likely recall learning in their high school English classes to Robert Frost’s poem, “The Road Not Taken.”

After reading the poem aloud, Kligge reflected on Frost’s idea that there will be many paths in life, comparing it to the way that students’ paths will continue to twist, turn and intersect in the future, which is something to be embraced rather than feared.

Kligge spoke to the 408 students graduating from Penn Manor High School Wednesday night at Franklin and Marshall College’s Alumni Sports & Fitness Center. The room was draped in the school’s colors — blue and yellow — with congratulatory balloons peeking out from the audience.

Student speaker Nicole Chen began the ceremony, welcoming students, family and friends and delivering a message about the usefulness of servant leadership.

Principal Baron Jones followed with remarks, relying on his favorite content creator Marques Brownlee’s rise to YouTube stardom as an example for graduates.

“Marques’ story serves as a powerful reminder that the pursuit of a dream is not quick or easy. It is a journey that requires continuous learning, adapting and a willingness to embrace continuous failure as a stepping stone to success,” he said.

Jones also noted many student achievements, including how 100 graduates were the recipients of more than $100,000 overall in awards and scholarships.

Jenna DeVinney, salutatorian, implored the graduates to consider advice her father always gives her — to always show up and try, no matter what.

“I hope we remember that in difficult situations, failing is not the worst that can happen,” she said. “The worst that can happen is failing to even try.”

DeVinney was followed by the Manor Singers and the Senior Chorus performing a rendition of “Pure Imagination,” from the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

President of the Class of 2023, Abigail Ames, commended her fellow graduates for persevering throughout an unpredictable four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suren Clark, the Junior Class President, thanked the Class of 2023 for serving as role models.

“May you let your talents, skills, and personalities flow on full force, and shall you never turn that faucet off,” Clark said. “Good luck, congratulations and have fun, graduates. But don’t forget: go Comets!”