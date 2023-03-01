Penn Manor girls wrestler Trinity Mowery also standing her ground as junior referee [photos, video]

Penn Manor High School sophomore Trinity Mowery has been a youth wrestling referee for just three months. She’s learned to hold her own against parent blowback — like any official, junior or not.

As Trinity officiated her first youth wrestling tournament at Lebanon in December, she whistled a pin in a bout between a pair of 5-year-old boys.

The dad of the wrestler who was pinned objected to Trinity’s determination, calling her, “blind,” among other things.

Trinity, 16, responded. “First off, your son is five. He doesn’t even know where he is right now. Second, getting pinned is from the bottom of your shoulder blades to your shoulder. It’s not just your shoulders.”

“That’s ridiculous,” the wrestling dad responded. “I’m telling the head table.”

“Fine,” Trinity said. “Do you want to walk there together?”

Trinity has become a first-year youth wrestling referee through the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Junior Officials program, which allows 16- and 17-year-old students to officiate youth and middle school events. The program was approved by the PIAA Board of Directors in the fall as one way to combat the shrinking number of officials across multiple sports in the state over the last 15 years.

Trinity is also a fifth-year grappler. She competes for the Penn Manor girls wrestling team, which is in its second year of existence, part of the fastest growing sport in the state. Since McCaskey became the first school board-approved girls wrestling team in Pennsylvania in 2020, the state just recently reached 100 school-board approved girls wrestling teams, a threshold that can now put girls wrestling on track to become an official PIAA sport.

“I didn’t think it would become this popular,” Trinity said. “So many people want to do it. It’s amazing to see.”

The sport has been a saving grace for Trinity. Her mother, Donna Hook, sent Trinity to a wrestling mat in sixth grade, in an attempt to help with Trinity’s mental health struggles.

'An old soul'

Hook has a tattoo on her right ankle of the name of her first daughter, Madison, now 23. Exactly six and three-quarter inches higher up on Hook’s ankle is a trinity symbol. The distance between tattoos is intentional. Madison and Trinity were born six and three-quarter years apart.

The gap in age difference has led Trinity to grow up around others much older than her. As a result, Hook feels Trinity has matured a bit faster than her peers.

“That steered her to be kind of grouchy,” Hook said. “In sixth grade, she was having trouble controlling her emotions because she didn’t fit in. She is an old soul.”

“I didn’t know what to do with all the emotion I had,” Trinity said of her younger self.

Hook tried therapy for Trinity, but Trinity was smart enough to tell therapists what they wanted to hear, steering them away from any concerns about her health.

“I didn’t know where else to go,” Hook recalled.

Hook saw a newspaper advertisement for Lancaster Alliance Women’s Wrestling, a wrestling club for female youth and teens then just starting up in 2017.

“We had to try something,” Hook said. “We were talking about medication. I didn’t want to medicate my sixth-grader. … Maybe this (wrestling) would give her the right direction.”

Trinity excels in the classroom, evidenced by her 3.6 grade-point average. Her favorite subject is agriculture, stemming from a previous summer of working on a farm, where she quickly picked up on how to change oil and brakes on cars and trucks. She’s also a talented cello player.

“A lot of things Trinity tries, she is good at,” Hook said. “She is used to things coming easy. Wrestling didn’t come easy.”

Two practices in, Trinity told her mom, “I’m never going back. This is awful.”

A week into wrestling, Trinity competed in her first tournament.

“My first three matches, I was annihilated,” she recalled. “Then I got to my last match of the tournament against Taylor Waddy, a girl from Virginia.”

Instead of pinning Trinity, Taylor won by points. Along the way, whenever the match reset and Taylor got the choice on the restart — top, bottom or neutral — she always picked the position in which Trinity most excelled.

“That was the first time I was like, ‘Huh, maybe it’s not that bad,’ ” Trinity said.

Trinity returned to the same tournament a year later as a seventh-grader and placed second in her weight class. She returned as an eighth-grader and won her weight class.

Along the way, Trinity became so good at wrestling she competed on the Penn Manor junior high boys team in eighth grade and part of ninth grade.

“Wrestling with the boys is completely different than wrestling with the girls,” Trinity said. “There’s a completely different work ethic.”

As a sophomore varsity wrestler, Trinity won 11 of her first 14 matches this season. She’s one of a few experienced wrestlers on a second-year Penn Manor’s girls team that won just one of its first four dual meets, a result of many Comet grapplers just starting out in the sport. It’s why coach Jason Fellenbaum will sometimes ask Trinity to take it easy on her teammates.

“In my head, that’s hard,” Trinity said. “No one took it easy on me when I came up through.”

Junior Officials program fills 'dire need' of refs The PIAA went from 904 registered wrestling officials in 2008 to 653 as of this month. Across all PIAA sports, there were 17,932 registered officials 15 years ago as compared to 13,801 now. Among many steps taken recently by the PIAA to offset the drop in officials is the Junior Officials program. Since the PIAA has direct contact with its member schools, there is a direct line of communication in spreading the word about encouraging high school students to become referees, said PIAA Assistant Executive Director Pat Gebhart, who is in charge of oversight of the Junior Officials program. “If we didn’t do this,” Gebhart said of the program. “That would be the worst thing.” Penn Manor sophomore Trinity Mowery is a junior official, and she makes just as much money as other referees officiating at weekend tournaments, sometimes as much as $50 an hour. “As opposed to working at the mall or store,” Penn Manor girls wrestling coach Jason Fellenbaum said. “She goes out there and she works a couple tournaments on the weekend. She’s making good money. She’s learning more about the sport and giving back to the sport.” Fellenbaum, a 2002 Penn Manor alum, said many of the referees he interacts with now as a coach were officiating his matches when he was a Comet grappler more than two decades ago. “We’re in dire need of officials,” Fellenbaum said. Anyone interested in becoming a junior official needs to fill out an application and pass that specific sport’s officials test. Application fees are waived for high school and college students. However, in order to waive those fees, the PIAA needs to know who the applicant is. Trinity said she paid about $70 out of pocket for background clearances; Gebhart said the state Legislature has yet to waive clearances for 16- and 17-year-old prospective officials. Trinity paid about another $80 for the officials gear (shirt, pants, whistle). She said she applied to become a junior official in November and officiated her first match in December. As of January, Gebhart said about150 high school students have applied to become a junior official since the program was implemented last fall, with 40 of them having taken the proper steps to become full-fledged referees, including Trinity. That has contributed to the state increasing its number of overall officials by about 300 since September, Gebhart said. “Now when we go to national meetings and regional meetings and talk about officiating,” Gebhart said. “Pennsylvania has a good leg up on many of our partners.”

'She handled it'

Officiating a youth wrestling tournament at Conestoga Valley earlier this month, Trinity disqualified a Solanco wrestler who threw punches at his opponent in a match. The parents of the wrestler confronted Trinity on her decision.

“I was there,” Hook said. “I stood back a minute to see where it was going. … The mom was screaming at Trinity. She was very angry. … Wrestling parents are a different breed of people. I say that as a wrestling parent myself. I was kind of afraid. What are they going to do?”

Trinity kept her cool.

“For 16 years old, it goes back to the old soul thing,” Hook said. “Trinity didn’t raise her voice or get intimidated or get excited. She stood by her decision. … she was calm and polite. She handled it. I was proud of her.”

While most bouts she has officiated have been hassle-free, the few in which Trinity has run into trouble makes one wonder if she has been soured by the experience. But Trinity then pointed to an interaction she had at a tournament in which she officiated a match between a pair of girls. The grappler who came out on the losing end was crying.

“It’s OK,” Trinity told her. “It’s fine. Don’t worry about it.”

“But, I lost,” the little girl replied.

“Do you know how many matches I lost before I started winning?” Trinity responded. “I wrestled for about 18 months before I finally won a match.”

Old-soul wisdom from a 16-year-old motivating others to keep moving forward, an ethos Trinity has tattooed on the inside of her right forearm. The tattoo depicts an arrow going through a compass. The arrow is pointed toward her hand.

“Once you release an arrow, it can only go forward,” she said. “The compass is so you are always going forward in the right direction.”

Speaking of which, does Trinity see herself officiating in years to come? Possibly into adulthood?

“Definitely,” she said.