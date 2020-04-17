Lancaster County officially has its first virtual high school graduation ceremony of 2020.

Penn Manor announced Friday that its conducting the event virtually on the original date, May 28.

Both Penn Manor and Hempfield planned to hold commencements at Franklin & Marshall College. It's unclear whether Hempfield will follow Penn Manor's lead and switch to a virtual ceremony.

Penn Manor also announced it's canceling prom, which was scheduled for May 8, because the venue, Eden Resort & Conference Center, has canceled all large gatherings through the end of May.

The district said high school administration is working on alternative ways to honor seniors in the coming weeks.

