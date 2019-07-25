As a nod to student privacy, Penn Manor will add individual changing rooms and showers to the locker rooms as part of its nearly $100 million high school renovation and construction project.

Students will still have separate locker rooms for boys and girls, but those who aren’t comfortable changing or showering among their peers may choose one of a handful of private areas to do so.

The modification, made official during last week’s school board meeting, comes as other local school districts, such as Eastern Lancaster County, are dealing with heightened concerns over student privacy and the rights of transgender students.

Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said that played a factor in the board’s decision.

“There’s been so many changes recently that we felt we needed to make a change now,” Leichliter told LNP, adding it was a “proactive” move that could prevent student privacy issues down the road.

Penn Manor’s updated locker room design includes 14 private changing rooms — seven designated for each sex, including one that’s handicapped-accessible — and four private showers — two for each sex, including one that’s handicapped-accessible.

There’s no price estimate yet, but Leichliter said it shouldn’t have a major impact on the overall project cost.

As for bathrooms, the high school design already featured private stalls that nearly stretch from floor to ceiling, Leichliter said.

According to a handful of responses from other Lancaster County school districts, only one district has a similar design.

Manheim Township’s high school, middle school and intermediate school all have comparable setups, district spokeswoman Marcie Brody said.

While other districts differ in design, most of those that responded to LNP said private areas can be provided upon request.

Elanco, meanwhile, has taken privacy to another level. A new policy it’s implementing at the beginning of the incoming school year calls for the addition of private, single-user bathrooms and locker rooms districtwide.

The board ran into problems, however, when it added a controversial addendum to the policy that forces transgender students to use facilities that align with their biological sex, not gender identity, until private areas are available.

Transgender students at Penn Manor are accommodated on a case-by-case basis, Leichliter said. Up to this point, no student has asked to use a bathroom or locker room meant for the opposite sex, he said.