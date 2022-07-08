A Manheim Township movie theater has canceled the premiere of “Return of the American Patriot,” a film featuring several prominent right-wing Pennsylvania figures, most notably State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who is the Republican candidate for governor.

The movie was scheduled to premiere July 16 at the IMAX theater in the Penn Cinema on Airport Road in Manheim Township but was canceled by the venue following pushback from members of Lancaster Stands Up.

“We did have plans with the group, but once we learned of the nationalist populist agenda, we canceled the event,” Penn Cinema said in a message to a Lancaster Stands Up, which was posted online.

A preview of the film featured interviews with Mastriano and other right-wing figures in Pennsylvania like Audit the Vote cofounder Toni Shuppe and FreePA founder Tabitha Valleau.

The trailer billed the film as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, comparing that movement to the American Revolution and castigating contemporary Democratic leaders, like Gov. Tom Wolf, as tyrants.

“The populist revolt that made 2016 a reality is entering its next stage of resistance,” the narrator said.

Populist movements historically try to appeal to those who feel their concerns are disregarded by those in power. In the "populist revolt" referenced in 2016, that movement largely sought to draw a line of division between those who perceive themselves as "ordinary people" and an elite other group.

The movie’s producer, conservative Youtuber Steve Turley, accused Penn Cinema on Facebook of caving to “woke” pressure and is threatening to sue the venue for breach of contract. Turley is seeking another venue for the premiere and plans to continue with the event, according to a news release.

Efforts to reach the venue’s owner, Penn Ketchum, as well as a representative for Turley’s production company, Turley Productions, were unsuccessful.

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.